HKIA 3RS update

Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) has redesignated the existing North Runway (07L/25R) at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) as the Centre Runway (07C/25C), signifying an important milestone for the expansion of the airport into a three-runway system (3RS).

The new Third Runway will be put into operation in 2022. However, prior to that, the existing North Runway must be redesignated as the Centre Runway (07C/25C) according to International Civil Aviation Organization requirements. At midnight on December 2, the North Runway of HKIA was closed to undergo the final redesignation procedures.

Vivian Cheung, executive director of airport operations at AAHK, said, “We are pleased to see the smooth operation of redesignating the North Runway. Though the final changeover took only one night, the entire process started over a year ago, involving meticulous planning and close communications with other runway users. Apart from system upgrade and airfield works, all necessary updates on equipment, operation plans, procedures and manuals have been updated as well.”

