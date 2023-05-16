Vision-Box implements digital identity technology at Felipe Angeles International

A scalable digital identity system for automated passenger processing has implemented by Vision-Box for The Mexican Secretariat of National Defense (SEDENA) at Felipe Angeles International Airport in Mexico.

Once completed, the project will automate passenger processing, from check-in (even before arriving at the airport) to boarding, and will include the implementation of: 16 Vision-Box biometric Pre-Security Gates for automatic document verification; 74 Vision-Box Self-Boarding Gates; and 58 Vision-Box kits for biometric enrollment equipment at conventional check-in counters integrated with the Vision-Box’s Seamless Journey, Identity Management Platform, interfaced with the passenger processing solution.

Vision-Box’s biometric technology offers passengers a paperless, contactless and self-service experience where: the data required for biometric enrolment is provided and verified, and it is validated remotely (via mobile) or at the airport (self-service or manual assistance) so that a digital token with the passenger’s personal data is generated. This token is used to validate the passenger’s identity based on their face at the different airport checkpoints, from pre-security to boarding.

The new infrastructure offers a set of digital tools that reduce passenger contact with surfaces, as well as physical interaction with airport and airline employees. This is to improve the travel experience, increase the level of security, facilitate the dispatch process, and reduce the risk of pathogen contagion. Airlines also benefit from the increased operational efficiency of the new digital processes, which enable them to optimize time and resources in their operations.

In the specific case of this airport, the standardization of the process and the simplification of the different areas will have a special focus on the passenger experience. This is to foster innovation in the international and domestic aviation market, where passenger and cargo volumes are expected to grow in the near future.

Miguel Leitmann, CEO of Vision-Box, said, “We believe this technology project is the first step in Vision-Box’s mission to make the aviation industry more efficient, leading to better-performing passenger processing models in the Mexican market. We are excited to contribute to this initiative for SEDENA and together deliver safe, secure and seamless experiences to the travelers who chose to fly via Felipe Angeles International Airport.”

The technology has been installed through a partnership with Apollocom and Amadeus. Belinda Quijano, CEO of Apollocom, said, “A 100% Mexican company like Apollocom is proud to lead a pioneering digital renovation project in the country, in alliance with leading international companies in the aeronautical market, thus ensuring success in the improvement of processes at Santa Lucia Airport, following our master system integration (MSI).”

Miguel Lei, sales manager for Latin America at Vision-Box, said, “We are pleased with the opportunity to partner with Apollocom and Amadeus on this project and to provide Santa Lucia’s Felipe Angeles Airport with state-of-the-art technology. Vision-Box is proud to put its cutting-edge biometric technology at the service of passenger processing and to offer a more human experience.”

