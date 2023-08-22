Passenger Terminal Today
Food & Beverage

Narita airport opens Japan Food Hall

Narita International Airport in Japan has opened the Japan Food Hall on the second floor of the main building in Terminal 2, after passport control.

The food hall features 10 restaurants and boasts a Japanese modern design concept with a panoramic view of parked aircraft and terrace seating. It will open on Friday, September 1, 2023.

The restaurants include Ginza Kagari and its Toripaitan ramen (chicken broth noodles) and Unagi Yondaime Kikukawa, which has a long history as an eel wholesaler stretching back 90 years. Other restaurants are Soba Otaki/Udon Tayuto, Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu, Kanno Coffee, Sushi Kyotatsu, Tempura Nihonbashi Tamai, Teppanyaki Dotonbori Kurita, Mitsumoto Tei and Fruit Parlor Mi’z.

