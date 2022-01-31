Hundreds of roles on offer at Manchester Airport jobs fair

Manchester Airport is looking to fill hundreds of vacancies at its upcoming jobs fair, with more than 500 roles in passenger security alone.

Among those represented at the event will be airlines, ground handlers, aviation contractors and service providers, including Jet2.com, Swissport, DNATA, Stobart Aviation, ABM, Menzies and UK Border Force.

Retail operators SSP, TRG, HMSHost and Dufry will also be in attendance, alongside recognizable brands and eateries with outlets at the airport such as Barburrito, Costa Coffee, Caffè Nero, Monsoon, WHSmith and Travelex.

The event will take place between 10:00am and 3:00pm on Thursday, February 10, at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

Cath Bailey, chief people officer at airport operator Manchester Airports Group (MAG), said, “We’re really pleased to be holding this jobs fair to give as many people as possible access to the wide range of amazing opportunities we have on offer. With travel restrictions having been eased, we are expecting customer demand to bounce back very quickly and are recruiting ahead of what we hope will be a busy summer.

“If you have strong people skills, are self-motivated and have the ambition to build an exciting career in aviation, an airport job could be perfect for you. It’s a place that offers endless variety, bags of opportunity and a brilliant team who’ll support you all the way.

“We held a virtual jobs fair in January, which was very well received and booked up fast, so we’d advise potential attendees to book a place for this event without delay to avoid disappointment.”