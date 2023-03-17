Passenger Terminal Today
Construction & Architecture

Terminal expansion at Kelowna International to begin this summer

Kelowna city council has approved funding for the CA$90m (US$66m) terminal building expansion project at Kelowna International Airport (YLW), Canada.

The expansion is the largest infrastructure project to date at YLW and will be funded through fees paid by airport users, with no impact to Kelowna taxpayers.

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas said, “This investment in YLW will have significant benefits for all of Kelowna. It is an investment in our regional economy, helping to support increased air service for both passengers and goods.”

Enabling works are already underway around the airport including excavation and other civil works. Preparations will continue throughout spring with the terminal building construction beginning this summer. Phase 1 of the terminal building project is scheduled for completion in 2026.

Kelowna Airport director Sam Samaddar said, “We know that construction will have impacts to guests visiting YLW, such as noise and impacts to existing amenities and parking. Our team is working to minimize these impacts as much as possible. We will be sharing more information about what passengers can expect at YLW as we approach construction. We thank everyone for their patience as we complete this work to make these important improvements.”

Phase 1 of the expansion will add approximately 5,590m2 of new space to the terminal building and 1,200m2  of renovated space to the existing terminal building. This will include an expanded departures lounge to improve connections to aircraft gates and increased food and beverage options; expanded security screening area to reduce the time it takes to clear security; new direct access to south gates for departing and arriving passengers; and improved wayfinding.

