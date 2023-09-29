Aurrigo and UPS announce autonomous electric cargo vehicle pilot at East Midlands Airport

UPS and Aurrigo have announced a collaborative project to deploy Auto-Cargo, an autonomous electric vehicle designed to move heavy cargo loads to and from aircraft, at the UPS hub at East Midlands Airport in the UK.

The vehicle can transport a standard full-size cargo pallet or two half-size aviation industry standard containers or unit load devices (ULD) up to a total load of 7.5 metric tons, and is designed to tow a further fully loaded cargo trailer behind it. Its autonomous technology will enable the limited numbers of security-cleared drivers to be freed up to perform other roles around the airport, while also producing zero tailpipe emissions.

The program is supported by matched funding from Innovate UK, the UK government’s innovation agency, and CCAV, with almost £500,000 (US$610,000) in funding. The two companies will develop and pilot Auto-Cargo at East Midlands Airport over a 14-month period.

David Keene, CEO of Aurrigo, said, “This vehicle allows an airfreight operator to help decarbonize and automate its ground operations for lower emissions and greater efficiency. By combining the tractor and trailer into one unit, we save space, which in a busy cargo hub like East Midlands Airport is vital to efficient loading and unloading of aircraft.”

Matt Nicholson, international director of automotive engineering at UPS, added, “Our business is all about delivering parcels efficiently through our global, integrated network. This collaboration will help us do that with increased safety and zero tailpipe emissions, making our airside operation more efficient with a purpose-designed vehicle.”

