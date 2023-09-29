OTG and Starbucks unveil pickup concept for airports

Airport hospitality group OTG has opened its first Starbucks pickup format at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) with three initial locations opening in Terminal E.

Starbucks Pick Up has been exclusively designed for mobile orders, enabling passengers to quickly pick up their drinks without the wait. This is intended to meet the needs of digitally savvy, ‘on-the-go’ travelers.

Tailored for the airport environment, all stores will reflect Starbucks’ signa-ture design, featuring warm wood tones, fresh green accents and botanical art pieces inspired by the coffee’s origin story. Each location will also offer direct views of the production area to highlight the brand’s process and craft.

Once inside the terminal, passengers will open or download the Starbucks app from the App Store or Google Play store and then enable location services or manually choose the IAH Terminal E location to begin ordering. Then, when the pickup store’s order status board updates to ‘Ready,’ customers can grab their items. Travelers will also have access to an on-site ‘how-to-order’ screen should they need further ordering support outside of the Starbucks app.

Read more of the latest food and beverage updates from the passenger terminal industry, here.