easyJet offers advance bag drop at Edinburgh Airport

Passengers flying with easyJet from Edinburgh Airport in Scotland will now be able to drop their bags the day before their flight as the airline introduces its Twilight Bag Drop service.

The free service means passengers can head straight to security on the day of travel. Twilight Bag Drop will be available to all easyJet customers on flights departing before noon, and bags can be dropped between 4pm and 9pm the day before take-off.

Adam Wilson, chief operating officer at Edinburgh Airport, said, “Providing options for passengers is a key strand in our overall offering to make the journey through the airport as smooth and efficient as possible – that’s a view shared by our partners at easyJet and it’s been great to work closely with them to bring the Twilight service into operation. We know a lot of customers will welcome the ability to check in bags the night before their flight, meaning they can arrive at the airport in the morning, head straight to security and start their trip that little bit quicker.”

Ali Gayward, UK country manager at easyJet, commented, “We are always looking for ways to make travel even easier for our customers, so we are really pleased to be introducing our free Twilight Bag Drop service at Edinburgh from today. We know the service is already very popular with our customers flying from London Gatwick, Bristol and Manchester and by introducing this in time for Easter, thousands of families set to fly with us on their holidays from Scotland can now benefit by dropping their bags with us at the airport the night before, for a quicker and easier journey.”

