Digital management solutions from SITA to be implemented at Nursultan Nazarbayev airport

Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport in Kazakhstan has contracted SITA to deliver digital passenger, baggage and IT systems to reduce operational costs while supporting improved aircraft turnaround performance.

A key focus for the airport is to streamline airside operations. Using SITA’s airport management solution, Nursultan Nazarbayev International is expected to better forecast and manage operations across the airfield. By sharing event milestones with partners such as airlines, the operations teams has an exact view of how various activities across the airport are integrated and can affect the overall operation.

According to SITA, ground operators will be able to plan their activities more efficiently and proactively, from allocating team assignments to managing aircraft parking stands, gates and other resources. This will digitalize airport operations, improve on-time performance and avoid unnecessary flight delays. The airport expects the implementation of SITA Airport Management could result in a reduction in cost of 15-20%, laying the foundation of airport collaborative decision-making (A-CDM) governance.

To support the airport’s passenger service, SITA will provide new Smart Path check-in kiosks and bag-drop units, giving passengers self-service options from curb to gate. These touchpoints use biometrics in line with IATA’s One ID program. In the future, this contactless experience means that passengers’ faces will become their boarding passes, with passengers swiftly identified as they step up to a camera at each touchpoint.

Daulet Hamzin, chairman of the management board at Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport, said, “Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport is accelerating a major development program to support the growth potential of Kazakhstan’s air transport market. We have announced that 2023 will be focused on the airport’s digitalization. We truly believe technology is a key enabler in meeting this rapid growth, streamlining airside operations, and offering our customers a better experience. We are very pleased to partner with SITA to pioneer several regional digital initiatives.”

Sergio Colella, president of SITA Europe, said, “Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport is leading the way in digitalizing its operations, positioning itself as one of the region’s leading airports. We are pleased to partner with the airport and deliver the full benefits of automation and digitalization.”

