Munich Airport introduces self-driving food and beverage robot

A self-driving food and beverage robot, named the Jeeves service robot, has been introduced at Munich Airport in Germany.

Snackbot Jeeves is 110cm tall and moves autonomously through the gate area on Levels 4 and 5 in Terminal 2. The robot offers a selection of chilled soft drinks and snacks that can be purchased via various cashless payment methods such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and all major credit cards through the touchscreen. Safety is assured too – the autonomous robot stops when passengers come near it or step into its path.

The robot was designed originally for use in the hotel and healthcare sector; its name is based on the loyal and competent servant from the Jeeves and Wooster books series by PG Wodehouse.

The ‘snackbot’ was developed by Munich startup Robotise and will be tested for one year by Terminal 2 Gesellschaft, a Munich Airport and Lufthansa subsidiary. The use of robotics is intended to research passenger acceptance and improve the passenger experience, as well as improve the airport’s logistics.

