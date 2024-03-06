OSI announces $27m contract for trace detection systems

OSI Systems has announced that its Rapiscan Systems security division has been awarded a contract for approximately US$27m to provide Itemiser 5X explosive trace detection (ETD) systems and related consumables.

The units will be used by an undisclosed major European airport for secondary screening of passengers and carry-on baggage at airport checkpoints.

The Itemiser 5X is Rapiscan’s newest trace detection system with optimized detection libraries and sophisticated software algorithms.

Rapiscan will deliver the systems over multiple years.

