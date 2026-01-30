Brooki Bakehouse launches first cookie vending machine at Brisbane Airport

Brooki Bakehouse has unveiled its first cookie vending machine at Brisbane Airport’s International terminal, achieving a new global reach for its social media-famous treats.

The brand, founded by baker and social media personality Brooke Bellamy, has built a large following online for its oversized “chunky” cookies and behind-the-scenes baking content. Brooki Bakehouse has grown from a single Brisbane storefront into a well-known local food brand, with strong demand from both residents and visitors.

Located in the departures hall, the vending machine provides 24/7 access to the bakery’s signature cookies for international passengers departing Brisbane. Each cookie is baked off-site, sealed for freshness, and packaged for travel.

The machine stocks a selection of Brooki Bakehouse’s best-known flavors, including Biscoff, milk choc chip, Nutella, red velvet, NYC (choc chip walnut) and salted caramel, alongside rotating limited-edition options.

Bellamy said the installation reflects growing demand from travelers to take the brand overseas: “Brooki Bakehouse has become a Brisbane icon, and we’re thrilled to showcase it to the world.

“Our cookies are made with ingredients we’re proud of, using the best local produce such as Queensland macadamias, Bundaberg sugar, flour from local mills and Australian butter.

“Being able to offer them to travelers at the International Terminal means visitors can get a true taste of Queensland and take a little piece of Brisbane wherever in the world they go.”

Bellamy said the concept was driven by customer behavior at the company’s flagship store. “Customers are always coming into our flagship store and buying boxes of cookies to take home to family and friends. It made us realize there was a real opportunity to make Brooki cookies accessible to international travellers departing Brisbane Airport,” she said.

Brisbane Airport said the vending machine aligns with growing demand for local food and beverage offerings among passengers. Scott Norris, executive general manager – commercial, Brisbane Airport, said, “Passengers love discovering local flavors and this new vending machine delivers a bite of Brisbane in a fun and convenient way. The internet’s favourite cookies are the perfect treat for long-haul flights, last-minute gifts or a sweet farewell.”

The international terminal installation follows Brooki Bakehouse’s expansion into Brisbane Airport’s Domestic Terminal in September 2024, where the brand opened its first airport store.

Brisbane Airport said it is continuing to expand its food and beverage offering at the International Terminal, with 13 new and refurbished outlets planned. All are expected to be delivered by 2027. The airport’s International Terminal currently offers direct connections to 35 destinations worldwide.

