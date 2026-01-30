Record-breaking digital rollout between OMA Airports and AirportLabs

OMA Airports (Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte), a member of the Vinci Airports network, has announced a landmark digital transformation initiative across its 13-airport portfolio, in partnership with AirportLabs. This collaboration marks a significant leap in operational efficiency and passenger experience, with the Mexican airport group serving over 26 million passengers annually.

The partnership began with a milestone achievement: the fastest FIDS implementation, with VisionAir FIDS rolled out at Mexico’s Chihuahua Airport in just 40 days, with the successful rollout across the remaining 12 airports completed by the end of 2025.

Looking ahead to 2026, the collaboration enters its next phase with the group-wide activation of SkyCore AODB, Allegra RMS and Airport Community App. Furthermore, Monterrey International Airport – OMA’s flagship hub – will serve as a center for innovation with the dedicated launch of RealTime Airport and AirportLabs Billing.

A unified vision for modern aviation

The digital transformation will empower OMA’s teams with the same high-tier operational standards and agile technologies found across the global Vinci Airports network, with the transition toward an airport operations center (APOC) model being at its heart. “Airports are now experimenting with new ways of collaborating and operating from an APOC. So the fact that the AirportLabs products are very agile and innovative – that was and is key for us,” said Víctor Martín Bellet, project manager at Vinci Airports.

Scalable innovation across 13 airports

The collaboration focuses on four core pillars of modern airport management:

Elevating passenger communication: With VisionAir FIDS already operational across the entire 13-airport network, OMA now possesses a unified, hardware-agnostic platform to deliver synchronized, real-time flight and wayfinding information to travelers.

The connected workforce: To unify operational teams, Airport Community App will be deployed across all 13 airports. This mobile hub centralizes communication and real-time collaboration, allowing staff to resolve issues before they arise and keep operations running smoothly 24/7.

The digital data backbone: Next year, the implementation of SkyCore AODB (airport operations database) will automate core workflows and eliminate data fragmentation.

Dynamic resource management: The rollout of Allegra RMS will move OMA away from static planning to a dynamic, machine-learning-driven approach to resource allocation, optimizing capacity and unlocking new revenue streams.

Monterrey Airport: The innovation flagship

At Monterrey International Airport, the partnership will go one step further with the launch of RealTime Airport and AirportLabs Billing. RealTime Airport will serve as a central decision-support platform, providing total situational awareness through an interactive airfield map that tracks aircraft and assets in motion. By transforming complex data into a live, visual ecosystem, the platform enables stakeholders to break operational silos and make every second count during critical landside processes.

Complementing the above, the AirportLabs Billing platform will ensure high-precision financial clarity for both aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenue. By automating complex charging rules and providing real-time auditability, it fosters total transparency and trust between Monterrey Airport and its airline partners.