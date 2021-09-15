Changi Airport achieves renewal of ACI health accreditation

Singapore Changi Airport has renewed its accreditation under the Airports Council International’s (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation Programme.

Introduced in mid-2020, the accreditation enables airports across the world to demonstrate that they have established health and safety measures throughout their facilities and processes. This will enable passengers, airport workers and visitors to have peace of mind when using the airport’s facilities.

Among the key items in the accreditation renewal process was how Changi segregated its terminals into different zones to minimize mixing of passengers and staff for improved health safety in both the transit and arrival areas.

The safety measures added layers to Changi’s existing Covid-19 defenses, to keep passengers and visitors safe and to protect airport workers. To-date, Changi is also the only airport in Asia-Pacific to be certified under the ACI Airport Health Measures Audit Program (AHMAP), an external audit developed by ACI World in partnership with Bureau Veritas, a leader in testing, inspection and certification.

Lee Seow Hiang, CEO of Changi Airport Group, said, “Ensuring the health and safety of passengers, airport staff and visitors will always be the top priority for Changi Airport. We commit to work with our airport partners to maintain best practices in hygiene and protective measures. By doing so, we aim to instill a high sense of confidence among passengers and visitors alike. With these efforts, Changi Airport will emerge stronger when air travel eventually resumes.”