Passenger Terminal Today
Passenger Terminal Today
You are at:»»»Changi Airport achieves renewal of ACI health accreditation
Covid-19

Changi Airport achieves renewal of ACI health accreditation

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +
Credit: Changi Airport Group

Singapore Changi Airport has renewed its accreditation under the Airports Council International’s (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation Programme.

Introduced in mid-2020, the accreditation enables airports across the world to demonstrate that they have established health and safety measures throughout their facilities and processes. This will enable passengers, airport workers and visitors to have peace of mind when using the airport’s facilities.

Among the key items in the accreditation renewal process was how Changi segregated its terminals into different zones to minimize mixing of passengers and staff for improved health safety in both the transit and arrival areas.

The safety measures added layers to Changi’s existing Covid-19 defenses, to keep passengers and visitors safe and to protect airport workers. To-date, Changi is also the only airport in Asia-Pacific to be certified under the ACI Airport Health Measures Audit Program (AHMAP), an external audit developed by ACI World in partnership with Bureau Veritas, a leader in testing, inspection and certification.

Lee Seow Hiang, CEO of Changi Airport Group, said, “Ensuring the health and safety of passengers, airport staff and visitors will always be the top priority for Changi Airport. We commit to work with our airport partners to maintain best practices in hygiene and protective measures. By doing so, we aim to instill a high sense of confidence among passengers and visitors alike. With these efforts, Changi Airport will emerge stronger when air travel eventually resumes.”

Share this story:

About Author

mm
, editor

Dan originally joined Passenger Terminal World in 2014 having spent the early years of his career in the recruitment industry. As online editor, he now produces daily content for the website and supports the editor with the publication of each exciting new issue. When he’s not reporting on the latest aviation news, Dan can be found on the golf course or apprehensively planning his next DIY project.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.