Schiphol consortium granted US$30m to develop sustainable airport innovations

The European Commission has awarded €25m (US$30m) in funding to a consortium led by the Royal Schiphol Group to enhance sustainability at airports.

Comprising 29 members, the TULIPS consortium aims to speed up the rollout of sustainable technologies in aviation and significantly contribute toward zero emissions and zero waste airports by 2030 and climate-neutral aviation by 2050. Amsterdam Airport Schiphol will act as the proving ground for 17 demonstrator projects that result from the collaboration. The TULIPS project will kick off in January 2022 and last until December 2025.

The funding is part of the European Green Deal, to develop innovations that facilitate the transition to low-carbon mobility and enhance sustainability at airports.

All new innovations aimed at increasing sustainability will be demonstrated at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, with partner airports Oslo, Turin and Larnaka also demonstrating some.

The TULIPS (DemonsTrating lower pollUting soLutions for sustaInable airPorts acrosS Europe) consortium is a partnership between Royal Schiphol Group and Oslo Airport, SINTEF, SINTEF Energi, Hermes Airports, Catalink, Torino Airport, Politecnico di Torino, Beta-I, Egis, Excess Materials Exchange, Fraunhofer Gesellschaft, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, KLM Equipment Services, Manchester Metropolitan University, Mobility Concept, Royal NLR Netherlands Aerospace Centre, Nouryon Industrial Chemicals, Pipistrel Vertical Solutions, Port of Amsterdam, SKYNRG, TNO, TU Delft, Instituto Superior Téchnico, University of Antwerp, BAM Infraconsult, Ballard Power Systems Europe, DHL Global Forwarding Netherlands and Zepp.solutions.