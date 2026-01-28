Frankfurt Airport deploys APIDS software at checkpoints.

Airport operator Fraport is deploying automatic prohibited item detection systems (APIDS) software at Frankfurt Airport. The technology uses artificial intelligence to help aviation security personnel evaluate x-ray images by automatically detecting items that aren’t allowed in carry-on luggage. The on-site security check personnel make the final decisions on how to deal with them.

The German Federal Ministry of the Interior defined the necessary certification requirements that have enabled APIDS implementation in collaboration with the German Federal Police.

Fraport said on January 22 that following extensive testing with the support of the European Union, APIDS is now being used in all of Frankfurt Airport’s terminals for a total of more than 50 computed tomography (CT) scanners from Smiths Detection.

Since assuming responsibility for the management of aviation security checks, Fraport has so far invested around €50m to install new security check lanes and equip them with CT technology.

