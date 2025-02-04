Frankfurt fully deploys AI passenger screening system following test phase

Following a test phase at Frankfurt International Airport’s Concourse A in Terminal 1, the German Federal Police has authorized the full-scale use of the Rohde & Schwarz artificial intelligence-enabled QPS Walk2000 air travel security system. The test phase ran for approximately one year.

Travelers walk through the scanner at a normal speed. The millimeter-wave technology is capable of penetrating clothing and an avatar pinpoints potentially dangerous objects in real time. If an alarm is triggered, security personnel can focus on the specific indicated area instead of having to completely rescan the passenger. About 18,000 departing passengers commute through this checkpoint daily.

Since taking responsibility for aviation security checks at Frankfurt Airport in January 2023, operator Fraport has invested around 22 million euros to equip its security checkpoints with advanced computed tomography technology and innovative lane designs. The German Federal Police continues to be responsible for defining general requirements relevant to aviation security, providing the required legal and technical supervision, ensuring overall aviation security, providing armed protection for checkpoints, approving new inspection equipment and certifying and recertifying airport security screeners.

Fraport plans to extend the use of this passenger screening technology to additional security check lanes in Terminal 1 and also deploy it in the new Terminal 3.

