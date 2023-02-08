Smiths Detection to upgrade security screening technology at New Zealand airports

Threat detection and security screening technology provider Smiths Detection will supply New Zealand’s Aviation Security Service (AvSec) with checkpoint security technology for five international airports – Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Queenstown and Wellington.

Beginning this year, Smiths Detection will supply 35 Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX computed tomography (CT) x-ray machines. The carry-on baggage scanner can speed up security screening by enabling passengers to leave laptops and liquids in their cabin baggage, as well as deliver cost savings to airports as it is the most energy-efficient checkpoint CT x-ray on the market. The Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX meets international regulatory requirements in both the USA and EU.

Smiths Detection will also supply the iLane.evo smart automatic tray return system, which delivers a steady flow of trays and removes bottlenecks, and the iCMore Weapons algorithm, which supports security operators by identifying knives, guns, gun parts or ammunition concealed in bags.

Aurelien Guilbert, market head, North and South Asia, Smiths Detection, said, “We’re delighted to be continuing our long-standing relationship with New Zealand AvSec. Through the rollout of this technology, passengers flying out of New Zealand’s international airports will have a smoother and more efficient checkpoint experience.”

Ben Smith, group manager of strategic development in the Aviation Security Service, said, “The new technology supplied by Smiths Detection will help AvSec continue to evolve and improve the New Zealand security screening system while also helping to enhance passenger facilitation and experience. Having seen these systems during the trial in Christchurch and other international airports already, we are confident in being able to deploy advanced technology solutions within our security checkpoints.”