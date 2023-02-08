AeroCloud to provide Lincoln Airport with operations management system

AeroCloud Systems has won a contract to provide a full suite of airport operations management systems to Lincoln Airport (LNK) in Nebraska to support the ongoing terminal expansion work at LNK.

The airport’s expansion will accommodate six gates. A combination of flight information display systems (FIDS), gate management systems (GMS) and common-use passenger processing systems (CUPPS) will be deployed at LNK. The AI-driven GMS will support the management of the airport’s commercial aprons to improve operational efficiency. According to the company, AeroCloud’s flexible, cloud-based software can be implemented with little or no capital outlay.

George Richardson, CEO and co-founder of AeroCloud, said, “Lincoln Airport is undergoing a huge period of growth. Induction of our totally flexible and scalable products will ensure they can achieve this while being time and cost-efficient. We are dedicated to the support of airports, and Lincoln will reap the rewards of moving away from legacy providers.”

Chad Lay, director of planning and development at LNK, said, “We’re delighted to be working with AeroCloud and look forward to transforming our airport operations. As we see our footfall picking up post-Covid, we want to provide the best service to our airlines and passengers. Our vision is aligned with AeroCloud’s, and their cloud-based technology systems will facilitate the seamless augmentation of our capabilities and enable us to accommodate future changes in demand requirements easily.”