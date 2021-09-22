Leeds Bradford Airport appoints Nicola McMullen as aviation director

Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) has today (Sept 22) appointed Nicola McMullen as aviation director, as part of a wider reorganization of the airport’s senior commercial team. Alongside this announcement, former LBA commercial director John Cunliffe will now take on the role of commercial and strategy director.

McMullen joins LBA with over 18 years’ experience in the aviation industry. A graduate from Manchester Alliance Business School, with a master’s degree in Airport Operations and Service Delivery, McMullen grew up in Manchester and is a firm believer in the untapped potential of the north of England. She has spent the last nine years working for Manchester Airports Group, holding roles in strategy, aviation development and as commercial director.

McMullen said, “I am pleased to play a part in the growth of LBA as a crucial hub for connecting the world to the North of England and the economic benefit that brings across Yorkshire. This is an exciting opportunity and I’m looking forward to moving ahead with developing sustainable growth and an exciting future travel proposition for passengers, following what was a difficult period for the whole aviation industry.”

New commercial and strategy director Cunliffe joined LBA in 2018 as commercial director, bringing a strong commercial and aviation background from previous roles at easyJet and Emirates. More recently, he looked after both the aviation and commercial aspects of the business on an interim basis. In this new role, Cunliffe will lead the overall commercial and customer offering for LBA, which includes the food, beverage and retail outlets, and car parking and business partner relationships, as well as supporting the broader overarching strategy for the business.

As part of the reorganization of its commercial team and LBA’s commitment to future business success, LBA is also recruiting for six new positions across retail, revenue, customer service, e-commerce, and marketing.