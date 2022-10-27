Passenger Terminal Today
Munich Airport trials express queue reservation system

Munich Airport in Germany has begun a 60-day trial of an express queue reservation system.

The system is expected to improve passenger flow ahead of security checkpoints in Terminal 1, thus reducing waiting times. Air travelers departing for destinations in non-Schengen countries now have the option to secure a 30-minute window for access to security checkpoints and passport control, free of charge.

Passengers can book an express queue slot on the airport’s website. The service is available daily from 6:00am to 3:00pm at the security checkpoints in departure areas B and C of Terminal 1. The last available slot is no later than 90 minutes before departure time. Once through check-in, passengers wishing to use the express queue must arrive at the express queue entrance in front of the security checkpoint within their time slot. By scanning the QR code on their booking confirmation, passengers can go straight to the security checkpoint via this separate entrance. The same QR code also provides fast-track access to passport control.

