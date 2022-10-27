Birmingham Airport implements Veovo’s airport management system

Birmingham Airport (BHX) in the UK has upgraded its airport management and aeronautical billing system to Veovo’s Intelligent Airport Platform, to improve partner collaboration and decision making across the airport.

Veovo’s Intelligent Airport Platform is a total airport management system. Applications are available as standalone modules or integrated components that include flight management and AODB, resource management, guest engagement (FIDS), revenue management, passenger flow and queue management, capacity optimization and forecasting. These modules have been designed to work together to deliver the insights, AI-powered recommendations and automation needed to ensure an all-around improved airport.

BHX has also upgraded to Veovo’s Revenue Management, its aeronautical charge management and billing engine. With new capabilities, including end-to-end billing cycle automation and smart exception handling, the airport has seen a reduction in cost and time spent invoicing airline customers.

Veovo’s web-based flight management and airport operational database (AODB) connects data from multiple airports, air traffic and airline systems to provide staff with real-time situational clarity wherever they are, ensuring faster aircraft turnaround. With role-specific views, alerts and recommendations, the airport and its aviation partners can take proactive decisions as events unfold, which is expected to deliver improvements to flight operations and the passenger experience. The platform also addresses passenger communications, with flight information display (FIDS) content automatically tailored by flight, location and traveler needs.

Joanne Hodson, head of IT services at Birmingham Airport, said, “Our partnership with Veovo has, to date, brought us significant operational advantages. With the upgrade to our airport management and revenue system, our decision making processes are better informed, more accurate and more efficient. This allows us to respond faster to the needs of passengers and assign our people and assets more efficiently.”

James Williamson, Veovo CEO, added, “Birmingham Airport is a long-standing partner of Veovo and a leader in investing in continuous improvement to respond faster to daily challenges. We’re delighted to expand on our partnership with the deployment of our next-generation platform, which will help deliver even greater efficiencies through smarter and easier stakeholder collaboration in real time.”