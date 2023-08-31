Abu Dhabi Airport to open 742,000m2 Terminal A

Abu Dhabi International Airport in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will open the 742,000m2 Terminal A in early November 2023.

Terminal A will increase the airport’s passenger and cargo capacity. Once operational, the terminal will accommodate up to 45 million passengers per year, be able to process 11,000 travelers per hour and operate 79 aircraft at any given time.

Equipped with the latest technologies, Terminal A has a range of interconnected biometric systems that will invite passengers to enjoy the speed and comfort of a seamless, digitalized journey from pre-travel to the boarding gate, facilitated by self-service kiosks, security checkpoints and baggage handling systems.

The architecture of Terminal A has won international design awards and adds an architectural landmark to Abu Dhabi’s cityscape. Blending modern, lightweight aesthetics with functionality, the building’s glass exterior maximizes natural light while creating a civic space inside the terminal. In line with the UAE’s sustainability aspirations and targets, the building features energy-efficient lighting and advanced heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems, and has incorporated sustainable materials in its construction.

As a step toward realizing Abu Dhabi Airport’s commitment to limiting its operational carbon footprint, a fully integrated solar photovoltaic system has been installed on the roof of Terminal A’s parking garage. It powers a three-megawatt (MW) plant that is saving nearly 5,300t of CO2 annually.

The terminal will also feature lounges, relaxation zones and spa facilities where travelers can rest before or after their flights. With 163 retail and food and beverage outlets catering to a wide variety of preferences, the retail offering within Terminal A will appeal to leisure and business travelers alike.

His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports, said, “As Abu Dhabi’s new gateway to the world, Terminal A is an embodiment of Abu Dhabi Airports’ commitment to support the emirate’s sustainable economic development. The opening of the facility, which is on par with the largest and grandest on our planet, turns over a new page in Abu Dhabi’s 55-year aviation history. A beacon of modernity and sophistication, it will be a pivotal driver for our emirate’s growth by spurring tourism and trade.”

Elena Sorlini, managing director and interim CEO at Abu Dhabi Airports, said, “Terminal A underscores our dedication to providing our international passengers and partners with a premium airport experience. The terminal exemplifies our commitment to excellence and offers exceptional services that meet the evolving priorities of today’s travelers. Through leveraging the latest technologies, Abu Dhabi’s reimagined airport experience will offer a seamless passenger journey, fostering connectivity, interactions, business, trade and tourism, all of which are essential elements in strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position on the world stage.”

