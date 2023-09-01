SSP to open 10 food and beverage units across Sweden

SSP Group has agreed to new contracts with Swedavia to open 10 food and beverage units at airports across Sweden.

SSP’s partnership with Swedish artisan bakery Gateau is being developed with four units opening across Stockholm Arlanda. Usually a downtown offering, the artisan menu has been adapted to the airport environment. Gateau’s signature products combine French baking heritage with modern food trends and distinct Swedish and Nordic flavors. With an expanded range of fresh sandwiches and coffee options to appeal to a wide range of tastes, guests will be able to enjoy a final fika (coffee break) before their flights. The decor of the new outlets was inspired by the ambiance of traditional downtown Swedish coffee houses, with a blend of marble and dark wood used throughout. Gateau units will open across Stockholm Arlanda Airport at Sky City, T5 Market Place, T2 and T5 Pier F.

At Luleå Airport, a Cornelius Coffee unit offers a traditional cafe option with a Swedish twist. For guests wanting to grab a drink while they wait for their flight, Craft n’ Draft provides travelers with an assortment of beverages, from locally brewed beer to an international assortment of drinks, spirits and alcohol-free ranges. The space is designed to offer a warm environment in which to unwind and is perfect for families and groups. A new hybrid retail concept, Kiosk, has also opened at Luleå Airport.

At Malmö Airport, SSP will open Husman, which delivers a quality food experience with a specific focus on Swedish ‘husmanskost’ (traditional, home-cooked Swedish food), and Bistro & Bar, which will offer casual dining influenced by popular international and local flavors. Swedish coffee concept Fika and Kiosk will also be brought to Malmö Airport.

In line with SSP and Swedavia’s wider sustainability goals, the units will offer vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. They will also use local and recycled materials wherever possible.

Björn Olsson, managing director at SSP Sweden, said, “In the many years we’ve been operating in Sweden, we’ve built strong relationships with the teams at Swedavia across the country. We’ve also spent this time developing innovative concepts inspired by the regions in which they are located, as well as fostering partnerships with a range of local-favorite brands that we can bring to airports and rail stations across the country. We know that passengers want to have truly local experiences as they travel, and these new concepts and brilliant brand partnerships give them a genuine opportunity to engage with Swedish food and drink culture.”

Charlotte Ljunggren, chief commercial officer at Swedavia, commented, “It’s important for us to offer a selection of food options at different price points, and our ambition is always to offer both high quality and value for money. We also want to spotlight the Swedish coffee culture – fika – and Gateau can positively contribute to this aspiration.”

For more key food and beverage updates from the passenger terminal industry, click here.