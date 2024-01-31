Fentress launches 2024 global airport design challenge

Fentress Architects has launched the 2024 Fentress Global Challenge (FGC), the prestigious international student design competition aimed at creating groundbreaking concepts for the airport of the future.

This year’s competition brief challenges students to reimagine the terminal building in the year 2100, placing the new terminal at either an existing airport of their choice or in a location where an airport does not yet exist. The latter option encourages participants to envision a city where an airport serves as a catalyst for economic and social development.

Designs must consider various elements, including local context, evolving technologies, sustainability, resiliency, security, well-being, mobility, urbanization, globalization, project feasibility, and the overall passenger experience.

“Fentress Global Challenge provides a unique platform for emerging designers to bring expansive ideas and inventive perspectives,” remarked FGC founder Curtis Fentress, FAIA, RIBA. “We eagerly anticipate witnessing the boundaries of architectural design being pushed this year as exceptional students drive innovation in airport design.”

The first-place winner will be awarded US$10,000, second place will receive US$3,000, third will win US$2,000 and fourth place will be handed US$1,000.

FGC is open to graduate and undergraduate students currently pursuing architecture or engineering degrees in an accredited university program, as well as recent graduates (within the last four years) with a degree in architecture or engineering.

The deadline for submissions is October 1, 2024, with the shortlist announced on November 1 and the winners revealed on December 1, 2024.