Smiths Detection to provide checkpoint CT scanners to Fukuoka International

Smiths Detection has received an order from Fukuoka International Airport Co. for 12 Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX x-ray scanners and 12 iLane A20 automatic tray return systems. The technology will be in use at the North and South Domestic Checkpoints.

The Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX, a computed tomography (CT) x-ray scanner, produces 3D images and enables passengers to leave their liquids and electronics in their hand luggage. The iLane A20 is designed to streamline the screening process and eliminate passenger bottlenecks.

There are 42 Smiths Detection 3D x-ray scanners already in use in Japan, as well as 143 iLane tray return systems. The Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX and iLane A20 are expected to be able to scan more than 250 passengers per hour, approximately 1.5 times the previous throughput of around 170 passengers per hour.

Smiths Detection’s technology will be installed at Fukuoka by the end of March 2024.

