Berlin Brandenburg Airport joins Board of Airline Representatives in Germany

Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) has become the latest airport to join the Board of Airline Representatives in Germany (BARIG). The airport will work with other BARIG members to jointly meet the manifold challenges of the industry.

“Well-coordinated processes at airports are essential for reliable air transport operations,” emphasized Michael Hoppe, BARIG chairman and executive director. “We are therefore delighted to welcome the capital city airport of Berlin Brandenburg as a new partner in our network. In a constructive exchange, we can drive forward important initiatives and work together on improvements in the interests of the airlines, their passengers and cargo customers.”

As the airport for the German capital region, Berlin Brandenburg registered around 23 million passengers last year, most of them being transported by BARIG member airlines.

Since January 1, 2024, the airport’s operating company has taken over passenger and baggage security controls at BER from the Federal Police. The aim is to reduce waiting times for travelers. In addition, the airport’s security controls will be equipped with highly advanced CT scanners, which will simplify and accelerate processes.

Aletta von Massenbach, chief executive officer of Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg, commented, “At BER, we put great emphasis on innovation to offer our customers the best-possible service and make maximum use of the airport’s potential. The most recent example of that is the takeover of responsibility and management of aviation security controls and the associated investment in new screening technology.

“We are looking forward to the dialog with BARIG and its international airline representatives. Together, we want to further advance air traffic for the capital region and eastern Germany.”