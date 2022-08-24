Murtala Muhammed International Airport completes Terminal 2

Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Nigeria has completed the construction of Terminal 2, which has the capacity to process 14 million passengers per annum.

The terminal has 60 check-in counters, five baggage claim belts, 16 departure desks, 28 arrival desks, eight security screening points and seven passenger boarding bridges. It also has a praying area for Muslims and Christians, a port health screening area, free trolley services, a 22-room hotel and premium lounges and free wi-fi.

This is the airport’s first new terminal since the airport was built approximately 40 years ago. It has been built to complement Terminal 1 not replace it.

During a media tour of the terminal on August 22, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, said, “This edifice – and the others like it – is a testament to the commitment of the Buhari administration to the unprecedented infrastructure development covering roads, bridges, rail, water dams, seaports, etc. No administration in the history of Nigeria has done this much, especially at a time of paucity of resources. There is a whole new experience in terms of aesthetics, comfort, free trolley services, hotel and premium lounges, friendly customer services and free wi-fi.”

The Minister was shown around the airport by Ojali Ausa, the airport’s terminal manager, and accompanied by Captain Rabiu Yadudu, the managing director of the Federal Airports Authority (FAA) of Nigeria, and Captain Musa Nuhu, the director general of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority.