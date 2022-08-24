Passenger Terminal Today
Passenger Terminal Today
You are at:»»»Zhengzhou Xinzheng airport opens 160,000m2 cargo terminal
Operations

Zhengzhou Xinzheng airport opens 160,000m2 cargo terminal

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +

Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport in China has opened a 160,000m2  North Cargo Terminal, adding 600,000 tons of freight capacity to the airport and bringing the airport’s total air cargo capacity to 1.1 million tons.

The cargo terminal features advanced automation for scanning, weighing and moving cargo within the terminal. The facility also offers a large cold chain area, a new customs inspection area, and 101 shipping docks to make it easy for trucks to move to and from the facility.

The development forms part of the Chinese government’s strategy to invest ¥4.88bn (US$712m) into its passenger and cargo capacity. By 2035, Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport should have five runways and three cargo zones, and capacity to serve 100 million passengers and 5 million tons of cargo annually.

Logistics service Dimerco Express has worked with airline Cathay Pacific to arrange its first flight for the new cargo terminal. According to Dimerco Express, the Zhengzhou Terminal has been growing in importance as China’s Central Plains area continues to open up to more manufacturing and trade activity.

Share this story:

About Author

mm
, web editor

As the latest addition to the UKi Media & Events team, Elizabeth brings research skills from her English degree to her keen interest in the meteorological and transportation industries. Having taken the lead in student and startup publications, she has gained experience in editing online and print titles on a wide variety of topics. In her current role as Editorial Assistant, Elizabeth will create new and topical content on the pioneering technologies in transportation, logistics and meteorology.




Related Posts

Comments are closed.