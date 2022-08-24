Zhengzhou Xinzheng airport opens 160,000m2 cargo terminal

Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport in China has opened a 160,000m2 North Cargo Terminal, adding 600,000 tons of freight capacity to the airport and bringing the airport’s total air cargo capacity to 1.1 million tons.

The cargo terminal features advanced automation for scanning, weighing and moving cargo within the terminal. The facility also offers a large cold chain area, a new customs inspection area, and 101 shipping docks to make it easy for trucks to move to and from the facility.

The development forms part of the Chinese government’s strategy to invest ¥4.88bn (US$712m) into its passenger and cargo capacity. By 2035, Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport should have five runways and three cargo zones, and capacity to serve 100 million passengers and 5 million tons of cargo annually.

Logistics service Dimerco Express has worked with airline Cathay Pacific to arrange its first flight for the new cargo terminal. According to Dimerco Express, the Zhengzhou Terminal has been growing in importance as China’s Central Plains area continues to open up to more manufacturing and trade activity.