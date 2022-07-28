Noida airport to commence terminal building construction

Noida International Airport (NIA) in India is to begin constructing its main terminal building and runway, reports the Times of India. The initial terminal building will cover 102,000m2 and the second will be about three times the size, with a projected capacity for the airport of 12 million passengers annually.

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the building and the 3,900m runway has been awarded to infrastructure company Tata Projects Limited (TPL) by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a subsidiary of Zurich Airport and the special purpose vehicle set up to build the airport. TPL will also construct the other ancillary buildings, airside infrastructure, and landside facilities.

Construction is set to begin in August 2022 and be completed within 25 months, with an expected end date of October 2024. The final deadline according to the contract signed by the state government and Zurich AG is September 29, 2024. The agreement has a delay penalty clause of Rs1,000,000 (US$12,540) per day.

The entire project is expected to be built over four phases by the end of 2061. By the end of the 40-year concession period of Flughafen Zurich, there would be two terminal buildings and an equal number of runways.

A YIAPL official told the Times of India, “The airport master plan is prepared to accommodate the demand throughout the 40-year concession period with two runways. The airport will open with a single runway and a terminal capacity to handle 12 million passengers per year. Up to the end of the concession in 2061, Noida International airport will be developed with two parallel runways and additional terminal capacity to serve 70 million passengers. We also plan to develop a ground transportation center that will feature a multimodal transit hub, housing metro and high-speed rail stations, taxi, bus services and private parking.”