Charlotte Douglas International expands terminal lobby

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) in North Carolina has opened portions of its terminal lobby expansion’s (TLE) west side.

The expansion’s west side provides approximately 90,000ft2 of additional circulation space, 20 new flight information display (FIDS) monitors and access to the west subterranean walkway. Located on the Hourly Deck’s first floor, the tunnel has a traffic-free, covered walking path from the deck to the terminal. The area also has three art pieces – ‘Meridian’ by Danielle Roney, ‘Carolina Moon’ by Scott Parsons and ‘Restless Sky’ by Catherine Widgery, alongside 20 white rocking chairs in the arrivals/baggage claim area. Signage has also been installed to point customers in the right direction. Airport employees are temporarily stationed in arrivals/baggage claim and departures/ticketing to assist with wayfinding as the expansion opens.

This is the first TLE phase to open to passengers and features large windows, terrazzo flooring throughout and blue tiles which frame the entrances/exits and architectural-detailed ceilings. The terminal lobby expansion is part of the airport’s US$3.1bn capital investment program, called Destination CLT, which includes concourse renovations and expansion of its roadways, curb front, the airfield and terminal. The entire expansion project will conclude in 2025. Customer amenities will include modern ticket counters, eight original artworks, charging stations, three large security checkpoints and five pre-security concession spaces. The US$608m signature TLE project is intended to transform the airport’s entrance with 366,000ft2 of renovated space, along with a 146,000ft2 stunning canopy for which construction will begin in September 2022.

Jack Christine, chief operating officer of CLT, said, “This is a big moment for us. Opening this piece of the project allows us to not only continue finishing the expansion of the east side of the lobby, but also allows us to start the renovation phases of the project and stay on target to complete the entire TLE in 2025. The completed Terminal Lobby Expansion will be spectacular. It will be modern, spacious, filled with natural light and worth the wait. Our passengers will definitely be impressed.”