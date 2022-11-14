Pago Pago airport to build new terminal

Architecture, engineering and geospatial consulting firm Woolpert has been contracted by the American Samoa government, Department of Port Administration, to evaluate, plan and design a new airport terminal at Pago Pago International Airport (PPG) in American Samoa.

Woolpert also has partnered with airport terminal architecture firm Corgan and local engineering consultancy firm PPG Consultants. The company will employ a VLX mobile mapping building scanner as part of its reality capture for the existing structure and utilities to produce precise as-built drawings. These will be used to assess what can be retained and rebuilt. According to Woolpert, the existing PPG terminal has limits due to its regional geography. It was also built more than 50 years ago and has been expanded multiple times to address the evolving needs of the region and the industry.

This project will be completed with local, federal and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) funding sources. The build is intended to be environmentally and economically conscious, incorporating sustainable materials and climate resilience practices, while improving services that support disenfranchised communities.

Curtis Brown, senior project manager and senior associate at Woolpert, said, “The current facility does not adequately support new aircraft or economic development plans for American Samoa, which is actively expanding infrastructure, industrial, commercial and business opportunities. We have been working with the American Samoa government over the last few years, reconstructing and extending runways, and we truly appreciate their culture and values, as well as their needs and vast potential.”