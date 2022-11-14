London Stansted implements parking management tech from APT Skidata

London Stansted Airport has implemented access control equipment company APT Skidata’s remote management solution sweb Control to improve visibility and control over the estate’s 14 parking lots and 330 associated devices and systems.

sweb Control is a web-based management system from APT Skidata that enables Stansted Airport to manage the intercoms, CCTV and parking systems across the entire estate remotely. This in turn means the landside operations team can quickly respond to any customer interactions and improve the passenger experience.

The sweb Control platform is hosted and managed by Skidata in an ISO 27001-accredited data center. This is intended to provide the airport’s IT team with confidence that the platform is secure, resilient and will meet their IT compliance standards.

Using sweb Control means the Stansted Airport team is supported any hour of the day or night, giving the management total visibility regardless of where they are located, either in the dedicated control room, off-site or at home. The ability to manage the control room remotely also ensures that the operations have full resiliency if anything were to happen to the key management location.

Stansted Airport approached APT Skidata to understand how it could further improve the service delivery capabilities of the airport’s landside operations team, reduce the complexity of managing multiple systems, and increase overall operational efficiency. The objective was to deliver even better customer service, reduce costs and improve system resilience.

Charmaine Sweeney, control room manager for landside operations, said, “The team is responsible for managing one of the largest surface car park operations in Europe, with more than 44,000 spaces. The car parks are widely acknowledged as the first and last touchpoint for many of our passengers and the centralized management platform from APT Skidata has enabled the team to continue delivering the consistently high standards of customer experience our guests expect.”

Steve Murphy, managing director of APT Skidata, said, “sweb Control is yet another example of our ongoing investment in digital and software capabilities to support our clients in delivering a best-in-class experience for their customers.”