Newcastle Airport refurbishes Starbucks offering

Refurbishment work is underway ahead of the reintroduction of coffee brand Starbucks at Newcastle International Airport in the UK.

The offering will open in May 2023, operated by SSP. Located on the check-in concourse, it will be available to all departing and arriving passengers. The store has a contemporary design and offers customers the opportunity to enjoy a cup of barista coffee and relax with seating and free wi-fi. Customers can also order via the Starbucks UK app, available for iPhone and Android, and via Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Just Eat.

Customers can access a selection of food and beverages, such as the Iced Brown Sugar Oat Shaken Espresso and Starbucks Eggs Bites, now available with red pepper and spinach. Starbucks UK proudly serves a broad range of dairy alternative options for free.

The refurbishments come ahead of a significant investment program which will see the current food and beverage provisions in the departure lounge extended and modernized over the next 18 months.

Cathy Granby, business development director at SSP UK and Ireland, said, “We’re delighted to be reintroducing Starbucks to passengers at Newcastle Airport. We know how important sustainability is to our customers, and as part of our continued partnership with Starbucks, we’re focused on delivering solutions that minimize our impact on the environment, such as expanded plant-based food options, reusable packaging and better food waste management processes.”

Dean Ward, director of commercial at Newcastle International Airport, said, “We are continually investing to enhance the customer experience at Newcastle Airport, and this Starbucks will increase the variety of refreshments available to the traveling public. Newcastle Airport has something for everyone, and this new store will bring back the popular high-street brand to the Airport, offering quality coffee and light food concessions.”

