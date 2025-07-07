Nashville International unveils Concourse D Extension

Nashville International Airport (BNA) has unveiled the Concourse D extension, the first project to be completed under US$3bn New Horizon growth and renovation plan at the airport.

Concourse D Extension

The design-build team for the Concourse D extension is Hensel Phelps and Fentress Architects. Construction involved 715 total workers, 79% of which are local, and approximately 700,000 hours of work.

The project features five new gates; eight new locations to shop, eat and drink; a moving walkway; and three original pieces of artwork. The extended concourse culminates in a rotunda with panoramic views from which travelers can access BNA’s first outdoor terrace, offering views of the airfield and even downtown Nashville.

Among the features unveiled at the exclusive pre-opening were three pieces of artwork on display in the Concourse D extension: Twine with my Mingles by Nashville-based artist Elizabeth Williams of New Hat Projects, a 180ft piece that lines the moving walkway created by loom-style weaving custom-printed wristbands; A Thread Without End by Los Angeles-based artist Benjamin Ball of Ball-Nogues Studios, comprising 620 stainless steel spheres suspended in the concessions area between gates D7 and D8; and Our Radiant City by Nashville-based artist Brenda Stein, encircling the center of the record node featuring depictions of some of Nashville’s buildings in terrazzo, acting as a focal point when passengers enter.

The Concourse D extension features eight new concepts for passengers to eat, drink and shop. These are: 3rd & Broadway; Sandella’s Flatbread Café, which will offer flatbreads, juices and coffees; New Heights Cantina & Taqueria, where local New Heights beer will be served with a Mexican breakfast menu, live music and a Taco Truck for orders on the go; The Castle for hungry soccer fans; Flytes Virtual Dining Hall, which provides fresh meals and diverse options; Daniel X Diamond, the country music’s fashion brand, which now offers a variety of rhinestoned products in addition to their signature fringe jackets at BNA; Nashville Tracks by Hudson, which serves craft spirits, travel essentials, like snacks, beverages, tech needs and books; and Martini, where travelers can order martinis, savory sandwiches, flatbreads, craft beers and Frothy Monkey Coffee.

“The completion of the Concourse D extension – on time and under budget – not only marks a major milestone for the New Horizon program, but it also gives us the space and resources needed to turn our attention to upcoming projects, such as the demolition and reconstruction of Concourse A, the creation of a Central Ramp and improved terminal roadways,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority. “The New Horizon projects are essential to enabling BNA’s ability to support 40 million annual passengers in the future.”

Unveiling ceremony

Many federal, state and local officials were in attendance, alongside additional community leaders and partners, with remarks given by Kreulen; Jimmy Granbery, board vice chair of MNAA; Freddie O’Connell, Mayor of the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County; Bill Hagerty, US senator (Tennessee); Butch Eley, deputy governor and commissioner of transportation for Tennessee; Stuart McWhorter, commissioner, Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development; and Andrew Watterson, chief operating officer of Southwest Airlines.

The program opened with Kreulen sharing remarks and introducing BNA: Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow, a visual storytelling of BNA’s past, present and future that is narrated by recording artist and actor Trace Adkins. At the conclusion of the video, Kreulen introduced Adkins, who came to the stage.

In related news, Nashville International Airport in Tennessee and Chartwell Hospitality recently opened the 14-story Hilton BNA Nashville Airport Terminal hotel, which has 23,000ft2 of meeting and event areas. Read the full story here