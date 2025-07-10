Heathrow deploys another 540 cameras to support Assaia’s AI-powered turnaround system

In partnership with IAG and Assaia, Heathrow will roll out another 540 cameras to support Assaia’s AI-powered video analytics platform ApronAI and improve aircraft ground operations across 116 gates at Terminals 2, 3 and 5.

AI-powered turnaround

The ApronAI platform monitors aircraft turnarounds, and tracks key turnaround tasks in real time, such as baggage unloading, refueling and boarding. This gives Heathrow and airline partners the insights needed to reduce delays, improve gate efficiency and strengthen daily operations.

The deployment builds on a successful first phase at Terminal 5, where Assaia’s ApronAI was integrated into operations in collaboration with British Airways. In this initial rollout, 52 cameras were installed across 17 stands. Each stand is now equipped with approximately three cameras monitoring both the stand and the jetty to track activities that directly influence an aircraft’s readiness for departure.

Sarah Owen, business development director of Assaia, said, “Our collaboration with IAG and British Airways began through the IAGi Accelerator Programme, which provided an invaluable opportunity to deploy and develop early versions of our solution in real-world operational settings. Since then, our partnership has continued to deepen, with equity investment from IAG and rollout alongside British Airways at Terminal 5.”

Airport-wide investment program

The rollout is part of the airport’s £2.3bn (US$3.2bn) capital investment program to modernize infrastructure, increase operational efficiency and support growing passenger numbers. A major focus of the program is supporting timely take-offs and landings.

Neil Pritchard, Heathrow program lead, said, “Investing in advanced technologies like AI and computer vision can help enhance planning and the predictability of Heathrow’s daily operations. This collaboration is a strong example of how forward-thinking partnerships are delivering real benefits today and preparing us for the future.”

Christiaan Hen, CEO of Assaia, said, “Heathrow is setting a benchmark for how airports can use intelligent technology to meet today’s operational pressures while preparing for future growth. By deploying ApronAI at scale, Heathrow is improving on-time performance, unlocking valuable gate capacity and enhancing the passenger experience, all without waiting for new infrastructure expansion.”

“ApronAI provides the real-time insights needed to streamline turnaround operations, reduce aircraft idle time and cut unnecessary fuel burn, supporting both operational and environmental goals. This collaboration with Heathrow, British Airways and IAG shows how integrated technology can deliver immediate, measurable results. We’re proud to be supporting this step forward for one of the world’s busiest and most ambitious airports.”

In related news, Thomas Woldbye, CEO of Heathrow, recently announced the largest private investment program in Heathrow’s history and confirmed the airport is developing proposals for a third runway to share with the government by the summer of 2025. Read the full story here