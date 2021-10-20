easyJet to open inaugural passenger lounge at Gatwick Airport

Budget airline easyJet has partnered with hospitality provider No1 Lounges to open its first passenger lounge in the North Terminal at London Gatwick Airport.

The Gateway will offer customers a choice of complementary hot and cold dishes alongside its destination-inspired signature menu which looks to provide an authentic taste of Europe for departing travelers.

Suitable for work, relaxation or entertainment, The Gateway has free wi-fi throughout and provides areas to work with convenient charging points; a choice of dining and lounge seating for relaxing; as well as family areas including a TV den and games room.

Opening on October 21, the new lounge can be booked in advance through Holiday Extras or on the day of travel. A range of one-, two- and three-hour packages are available with prices starting from just £18.50 (US$25).

Rachael Smith, commercial proposition and innovation director for easyJet, said, “We are delighted to be launching our very first airport lounge in partnership with No1 Lounges to serve passengers at London Gatwick, where we’re proud to be the largest airline. We’re always looking for opportunities to offer travelers more choice and great value, so we’re proud that The Gateway will be able to offer something for everyone whether it’s all the essentials for a workspace, somewhere comfortable to relax before jetting off or to entertain the family.

“The launch is timely as we are seeing the recovery begin in the UK, not only for leisure travel where winter sun destinations are proving popular once again, but for business travelers too, who are returning in their biggest numbers since before the pandemic. Whatever the reason for travel, we are confident that the lounge will provide the perfect destination for customers wanting to get their trip off to a perfect start,” she said.

Shaun Weston, managing director of No1 Lounges, said, “We are excited to launch this new lounge concept at Gatwick Airport in partnership with easyJet. The Gateway is the destination at Gatwick North Terminal to enjoy a laid back, relaxed pre-flight experience. This new lounge concept will be the first opportunity for us to develop a new market segment in partnership with easyJet. We are anticipating that this lounge will be extremely popular during the travel renaissance as we recover from challenging times. We can’t wait to introduce and welcome a new audience to the world of airport lounging.”

Jonathan Pollard, chief commercial officer, Gatwick Airport, said, “We are delighted to welcome easyJet’s and No1 Lounges’ The Gateway to our North Terminal. As Gatwick’s biggest airline, it’s fantastic that easyJet has a dedicated space for all passengers to relax before their flight, whether traveling for business, leisure or with their family.”

All passengers traveling through London Gatwick Airport North Terminal can book to use the lounge regardless of airline or travel ticket class. They can also arrive without a booking and present their easyJet boarding pass on entry to the lounge.