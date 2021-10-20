Entrust launches touchless travel solution

Security company Entrust has launched its Seamless Travel Solution, a digital travel credential (DTC) and biometric token to improve airport hygiene and operational efficiency.

The solution enables a touchless experience for travelers by minimizing contact points. Each traveler using the service receives the option to store their DTC on their mobile device, but this is not required. The Seamless Travel Solution does not retain personally identifiable information and encrypts all data in transit and at rest for maximum user security. It also will implement contactless biometric corridors that employ facial recognition technology to confirm the traveler’s identity.

The new Entrust solution is specifically designed to reduce the number of times a passenger has to present travel documents such as boarding cards and passports. This announcement follows Entrust’s acquisition of WorldReach Software in April 2021, combining the identity and data protection portfolio of Entrust with the technology from WorldReach in digital identity verification and onboarding.

Helena Bononi, vice president, Americas, World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), said, “WTTC’s safe and seamless traveler journey is central both in aiding the travel industry’s swift recovery and defining its new normal. This important initiative enables mobility and increases safety and security, while always putting the passenger at the center.”

“As citizens of the world begin to travel again, now is the perfect time to bring this solution to the market,” said Gordon Wilson, vice president of identity verification at Entrust. “We are confident that the Seamless Travel Solution will help launch the world into a new era of travel, allowing travelers to feel safer and experience less hassle, while also enabling operational efficiency to both border agencies and the entire travel industry through digital transformation.”