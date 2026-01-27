Plaza Premium Group rolls out Europe’s first Plaza Premium First lounge at Rome Fiumicino

Plaza Premium Group (PPG) has officially opened the first Plaza Premium First lounge in Europe at Leonardo da Vinci Rome Fiumicino Airport, expanding its premium airport hospitality offering in the region.

The new lounge is located in Terminal 1 and spans 700m2 , with capacity for up to 115 guests. Plaza Premium First is the group’s top-tier lounge concept, positioned above its standard Plaza Premium Lounges and focused on higher levels of service, privacy and dining.

The Rome opening marks the European debut of the concept, which was first launched in Hong Kong in 2018 and has since expanded to locations including Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Macau, Vancouver and Phnom Penh.

“It is a pleasure to celebrate this milestone together in Rome today, as we officially open our first Plaza Premium First Lounge in Europe,” said Song Hoi See, founder and CEO of Plaza Premium Group. “This launch reinforces our mission to deliver excellence in airport hospitality through design, service innovation and cultural authenticity.”

The official opening ceremony was attended by senior representatives from Plaza Premium Group and airport operator Aeroporti di Roma (ADR), including Marco Troncone, CEO of ADR, along with other airport and company executives.

“The opening of the new Plaza Premium First Lounge in Europe at our airport reflects Aeroporti di Roma’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the passenger experience,” said Troncone. “Hosting the debut of this premium concept in Europe confirms Fiumicino’s role as a gateway capable of attracting leading global operators.”

According to PPG, the lounge is designed around an Italian ‘La Dolce Vita’ theme, combining Roman-inspired materials such as travertine stone, oak and bronze accents with the company’s global design language. The space includes dining areas, a bar, private suites, shower facilities and a private meeting room for business travelers.

Food and beverage offerings focus on Italian and Roman cuisine alongside international options, with an à la carte dining room and a dedicated bar serving cocktails, regional wines and espresso. Additional amenities include concierge services, family facilities, outdoor seating and curated art installations developed in collaboration with a local gallery.

Plaza Premium Group said the Rome lounge is open to all travelers regardless of airline or class of travel, with access available through memberships, pre-booking or walk-in purchase.

The Rome Fiumicino lounge joins the existing network of Plaza Premium First locations, with further openings planned in cities including Riyadh, Dallas and New York.

