SFO opens Airport Integrated Operations Center

San Francisco International Airport (SFO) has officially opened its new Airport Integrated Operations Center (AIOC), a centralized facility designed to coordinate and manage airport operations around the clock.

The AIOC brings together multiple airport functions into a single 24/7 operational hub, including security, 911 dispatch, facilities, airlines, customer solutions, and operations and planning. SFO says the goal is to improve coordination, situational awareness and decision-making across the airport.

“We are truly proud to officially open the Airport Integrated Operations Center at SFO,” said airport director Mike Nakornkhet. “The AIOC is all about running the very best airport operation to deliver a consistent and seamless airport experience for our guests.”

According to the airport, the AIOC is focused on maintaining a smooth end-to-end passenger journey, from roadway access through to aircraft departure. The team will use a combination of real-time monitoring, emerging technologies and historical data to anticipate operational issues, activate contingency plans and deploy resources more efficiently.

The facility spans more than 22,000ft2 and includes 67 workstations. It is designed to support real-time collaboration among airport stakeholders, enabling issues affecting passengers, staff and operations to be identified and addressed more quickly.

SFO said the centralized approach is intended to improve operational resilience while maintaining high levels of safety and security for both airport employees and customers. By colocating teams that previously operated separately, the airport aims to reduce response times and improve coordination during both routine operations and irregular events.

Development of the AIOC began in 2020, driven in part by space constraints and the need to operate more efficiently while planning for future growth. SFO expects passenger volumes to increase significantly in the coming years and said the new center will play a key role in supporting that growth.

