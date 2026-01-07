Hawaiian Airlines to invest more than US$600m in airport upgrades across Hawai‘i

Alaska Air Group subsidiary Hawaiian Airlines has unveiled a five-year investment program totalling more than US$600m focused on modernizing airport infrastructure across Hawai‘i alongside upgrades to aircraft interiors, digital systems and sustainability initiatives. The Kahu‘ewai Hawai‘i Investment Plan will fund renovations at key airports including Honolulu, Līhu‘e, Kahului, Kona and Hilo, with work beginning this year and continuing through 2029.

At Honolulu’s Daniel K Inouye International Airport, Hawaiian Airlines will build a new 985m2 premium lounge at the entrance to Terminal 1’s Mauka Concourse. The airline says the lounge will improve pre-flight comfort at its busiest hub. Across the network, lobby and gate refurbishments will focus on improved passenger flow, expanded seating, additional power outlets and upgraded amenities.

Diana Birkett Rakow, chief executive officer at Hawaiian Airlines, said the program represents one of the airline’s largest single investments in the state: “Our Kahu‘ewai Hawai‘i Investment Plan represents one of Hawaiian Airlines’ largest single investments in our infrastructure, products and services in Hawai‘i. It reflects our kuleana to our people and guests in the islands and reinforces our commitment to deliver safe and remarkable service.”

Alongside airport upgrades, Hawaiian Airlines will invest in digital platforms, launching an updated app and website this spring with expanded self-service features for booking, flight changes and reward redemptions. Additional technology investments will support frontline employees, with full functionality expected once Hawaiian and Alaska Airlines migrate to a shared passenger service system and Hawaiian joins the OneWorld Alliance later this year.

Fleet upgrades also form a central part of the program. From 2028, Hawaiian’s Airbus A330 widebody fleet will undergo a full interior retrofit, including new seating, lighting, first class suites and the introduction of a premium economy cabin. Aircraft will also feature Bluetooth-enabled inflight entertainment, high-definition seatback screens and Starlink wi-fi. The airline is also acquiring three A330 aircraft previously operated under lease to support long-term fleet deployment across its Pacific network.

Sustainability and community initiatives include continued investment in locally produced sustainable aviation fuel, electric ground service vehicles at Honolulu and hybrid-electric propulsion development for short-haul operations. Hawaiian Airlines will also expand partnerships supporting workforce development, regenerative tourism and local businesses.

Hawai‘i Governor Josh Green said the investment would strengthen the state’s aviation infrastructure. “Modern, welcoming airports improve the experience for residents and visitors alike, strengthen our economy and keep Hawai‘i competitive as a global destination.”

The investment program forms part of Alaska Air Group’s broader Alaska Accelerate strategy following the integration of the two airlines.

