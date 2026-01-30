Autonomous taxi service approved to begin passenger operations at San Francisco airport.

San Francisco International Airport (SFO) has approved Waymo to begin delivering a fully autonomous taxi service for passenger trips to and from the airport from January 29, marking the final phase of a pilot program that began in September 2025.

The approval allows autonomous vehicles begin carrying select passengers, following testing designed to ensure the safety of autonomous operations on SFO roadways. Passenger pickups and drop-offs will take place at the Rental Car Center Level 1 curbside, which is accessible via the AirTrain people mover.

SFO said the move expands ground transportation options for travelers while supporting innovation in the region.

“As a gateway for visitors from around the world, SFO’s launch of Waymo passenger pickup adds a safe, reliable and convenient way to get to and from San Francisco,” said San Francisco’s mayor, Daniel Lurie. “With airport service beginning, residents and travelers will experience the innovation that defines our city, while supporting San Francisco’s continued economic recovery.”

Airport director Mike Nakornkhet said the service aligns with the airport’s broader transportation strategy. “As the premier airport for a region of innovation, this new option demonstrates our continued commitment to providing an extraordinary travel experience, with transportation options that are safe, sustainable and reliable,” he stated.

Tekedra Mawakana, co-CEO of Waymo, commented, “”Serving rides to and from San Francisco International Airport delivers one of the most requested features for our riders and further deepens our relationship with the city. With millions traveling in for major events this year, we look forward to meeting the growing demand for reliable, fully autonomous rides.”

The airport approval follows a three-phase pilot program approved by Mayor Lurie in September 2025. The first phase involved testing autonomous vehicles with trained specialists behind the wheel. Phase two expanded testing to fully autonomous passenger trips with Waymo employees and designated airport staff. The newly approved third phase enables paid, for-hire autonomous passenger services for eligible Waymo customers.

