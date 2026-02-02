CUPPS is already a given for most airlines and airports. The real question today is not whether to deploy common use, but how to deliver it reliably in live, high-pressure environments and how to support it once it is operational. With AeroCloud technology successfully implemented at more than 80 airports across the USA and Europe, AeroCloud has built deep experience operating in mission-critical settings. In this exclusive interview, Bogdan Ihnatiuc, VP of operations at AeroCloud, tells PT World about what airports and airlines value most from modern CUPPS, where implementations succeed or fail, and why long-term operational support is just as important as day-one delivery.

When airports talk to you about CUPPS today, what are they really looking for?

The conversation has shifted. Airports expect CUPPS to work for their airlines. What they are focused on now is flexibility, resilience and confidence. They want to know they can operate anywhere in the terminal, log in quickly, scale during peaks, and respond to disruption without adding complexity. Above all, they want trust in the platform and the team behind it, because when CUPPS is under pressure, airline operations are under pressure too.

From your perspective, where do CUPPS implementations most commonly go wrong?

The biggest risk is underestimating how operationally sensitive these environments are. CUPPS touches departures, staffing, passenger flow and airline performance metrics. There is no safe window for failure.

Implementations often fail when they are treated as pure IT projects. Successful delivery requires a deep understanding of airline workflows, terminal dynamics and what happens on the ground during peak or disruption. That operational awareness has to be built into planning, testing and cutover.

How does delivering CUPPS at scale change how you approach new deployments?

Scale brings perspective. With proven deployments at more than 80 airports across the USA and Europe, we have seen a wide range of airline mixes, regulatory requirements and operating models.

That experience allows us to anticipate challenges early. We know where integrations tend to be complex, where airlines need reassurance, and where operational risks usually sit. It leads to more predictable deployments and smoother transitions into live operation.

Airlines are often cautious about moving away from legacy environments. How do you manage that risk?

That caution is well founded. Legacy systems are deeply embedded, and airlines cannot afford disruption. Our approach is to minimize operational change for the airport and for the airline teams. CUPPS should integrate cleanly with airline DCS environments and support existing workflows. We focus on phased deployments, thorough testing in live conditions, and close collaboration with airline stakeholders so confidence builds naturally.

Once CUPPS is live, what matters most to airlines day to day?

Support and responsiveness. Once the system is operational, airlines need to know that help is available immediately, regardless of time zone or operating hours. That is why our follow-the-sun support model is so important. With global coverage, we provide continuous operational support, ensuring issues are identified and resolved quickly before they impact departures. For airlines, that translates directly into confidence and operational stability.

How does that support model change the relationship with airlines?

It shifts the relationship from vendor to partner. The airports we work with know we are actively monitoring operations and ready to respond whenever needed. Over time, that builds trust. When teams trust the platform and the support behind it, they are far more willing to take advantage of CUPPS flexibility and adapt their operations dynamically.

What does success look like for a CUPPS deployment in your view?

Success is when the system becomes invisible. Flights depart on time, agents can work flexibly and disruption is handled smoothly. If the airport and airlines feel supported, frontline teams are confident and the airport gains operational flexibility without added complexity, then the deployment and the ongoing operation have been successful.

Closing thoughts

CUPPS is no longer just an infrastructure decision. It is an operational commitment that requires experience, precision and long-term support. With proven CUPPS deployments at more than 80 airports across the USA and Europe, and a follow-the-sun support model designed for live operations, our focus remains clear: helping airlines operate with confidence in the most demanding environments.

