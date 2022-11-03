Hong Kong International opens 28m-high sky bridge

Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) has opened its 200m-long and 28m-high sky bridge between Terminal 1 (T1) and T1 Satellite Concourse (T1S).

The bridge, equipped with escalators and an automated walkway, spans a taxiway and, according to HKIA, is the world’s longest airside bridge that allows the largest passenger aircraft code F, i.e. A380, to pass under it. With the exterior glazing and glass floor installed on the bridge, passengers can see aircraft passing beneath their feet. With the panoramic view across the airport, it offers the highest viewpoint of the airport for passengers. An observation deck, a catering outlet and a shop on the sky bridge will open in phases. Before the sky bridge, passengers had to take a shuttle bus to and from T1S for boarding and disembarkation.

Ricky Leung, executive director of engineering and technology at Airport Authority Hong Kong, said, “The sky bridge aspires to be the iconic feature at HKIA. It offers passengers a spectacular view of the entire airport with the nearby landscape as the backdrop. Passengers have a brand-new spot for snapshots before they go on with their journey. The bridge is a part of our efforts in renewing and enhancing the passenger experience at HKIA. Together with other upgraded airport facilities, we look forward to welcoming passengers from around the world.”