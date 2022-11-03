SSP to roll out 19 retail units in Norway

SSP has secured four contracts to roll out 19 retail units in airports across Norway – including Bergen, Trondheim, Stavanger and Oslo – which will open from January 2023.

To support SSP’s sustainability targets, the majority of the food will be produced on-site, minimizing the use of pre-packaged products. In addition, there will be a focus on using locally sourced meat, fish and other food products to reduce food miles, as well as free-range eggs. In line with SSP’s drive to implement the best in technological solutions, self-service options will be provided to appeal to new generations of travelers, and one of the outlets will be entirely digitalized and self-service. The architectural design of the units will also use the existing infrastructure wherever possible to reduce the environmental impact of development processes.

Of these 19 units, 17 will be ‘Point’ outlets – a convenience concept developed by SSP to provide travel essentials, magazines and newspapers as well as hot and cold food and drinks. The refreshed offer is expected to stock local items reflecting Norway’s geography and culture, providing a sense of place. In addition, a new brand, Ymse, will make its debut at Bergen Airport and Stavanger Airport. Developed to cater to the needs of offshore industry workers who travel through these airports regularly, the units will provide a variety of retail and convenience products, as well as favorite food items, including hamburgers.

Åste Haukvik, business development director of SSP Norway, said, “These airports expect to welcome around 30 million travelers each year and it’s a source of enormous pride that Avinor has entrusted us to bring our brands to even more of their customers. Our operations at Avinor airports date back more than 50 years, and over that time we have delivered high quality and commercially sound solutions.”

Iskra Skram, commercial director of Avinor, said, “SSP has put considerable effort into developing their convenience offer and we congratulate them on winning this tender. We believe that the Point concept will contribute to improved customer experience across Avinor airports.”