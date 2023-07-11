Noida International Airport selects SITA’s Airport Management system

Noida International Airport (NIA), in Uttar Pradesh, India has selected SITA’s Airport Management system to help automate and streamline its operations. NIA is currently under construction and will eventually be India’s largest airport.

SITA’s AMS will support NIA’s integrated approach to airport operations, focusing on maximizing efficiency to serve passengers and airlines. Ultimately, along with real-time information sharing via the SITA Information Display System, SITA’s suite of systems will support a premium passenger experience at the airport.

The agreement includes the provision and operation of systems to allocate gates and counters, boarding bridges, manage traffic flows on the airfield and display flight information to passengers. SITA will help NIA with reliable flight information and planning capabilities. The system will empower the airport to review performance, strategize operational efficiency improvements and capture resource use statistics.

Under this partnership, SITA will deliver a customized solution that offers flexibility and transparency for all airport partners to ensure smooth and efficient operations. The partnership aims to establish a platform for collaborative decision making, which will be vital for achieving operational efficiency.

Christoph Schnellmann, chief executive officer of Noida International Airport, said, “We are delighted to partner with SITA for our airport management system. SITA has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to deliver solutions that cater to India’s unique requirements. We are confident that its expertise and innovative technologies will help us to manage our airport resources efficiently, ensuring a seamless travel experience for our passengers.”

Sumesh Patel, president of Asia Pacific at SITA, said, “We are proud to be chosen as the AMS provider for Noida International Airport, our first greenfield deployment in the Indian subcontinent region.

“This partnership is a significant achievement for SITA, as greenfield airports exercise the utmost caution in selecting their AMS partners. With over 20 customized integrations, NIA will join the league of highly technologically efficient airports, benefiting from a single-window solution and our managed service expertise, including 24/7 on-site support.”

SITA will work closely with NIA to deliver a future-ready solution that offers the flexibility and agility to meet evolving needs.

