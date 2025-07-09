Moonware to test ground traffic control technology with Japan Airlines at Tokyo International

Automated airfield operation company Moonware will test its ground traffic control platform, HALO, at Tokyo International Airport (HND) with Japan Airlines (JAL) and JAL Ground Service (JGS). According to the company, the technology enhances the airline’s ability to manage ground operations.

Ground traffic control technology

HALO has been designed to consolidate operational inputs from across the airside, including equipment, ground crews and schedule changes, into a centralized system that supports dynamic dispatching, live status updates and end-to-end visibility. The platform enables real-time communication between the ground handling control station and field teams, enabling more effective responses to disruptions and the optimization of asset use.

Tokyo trial

JAL and JGS will trial HALO at its local ground handling control station as part of a broader initiative to modernize and digitize ground handling workflows. The platform’s deployment will focus on improving below-wing coordination, resource management and real-time situational awareness.

In adopting HALO, JAL and JGS expect to reduce variability in turnaround times and streamline execution of ground services. Ground activities are tracked, timestamped and continuously fed into planning tools to support data-driven decisions and long-term process improvements.

Javier Vidal, CEO of Moonware, said, “Tokyo International Airport (HND) is one of the most dynamic and demanding airport environments in the world. Working alongside JAL and JGS to bring HALO into this setting represents a significant step in advancing how real-time decisions are made on the ground.”

