London Gatwick partners with Great Western Railway to improve rail connectivity

London Gatwick and Great Western Railway (GWR) have partnered to help enhance the North Downs Line, which connects London Gatwick to Surrey and the Thames Valley.

The partnership aims to continue to lobby for station and service enhancements on the vital line and was announced at London Gatwick’s annual Transport Forum, which brought together partners from across the UK transportation sector, local government and communities.

Developing the North Downs Line

The North Downs Line connects London Gatwick to Reading, the wider Surrey area and the Thames Valley. The partners plan to work together to develop plans to make station and service improvements, while also offering future benefits to passengers across the wider network.

Together London Gatwick and GWR will promote enhanced service development, working with the wider rail industry. They are to further develop joint marketing and commercial offers, collaborate with partners on station improvements, and further engage with local communities to support and enhance their travel experience on the North Downs Line.

Sustainable surface access

As part of London Gatwick’s sustainability policy, Decade of Change, the airport is working with transportation providers to increase passenger and colleague use of public transportation and zero- and ultra-low emission journeys to 60% by 2030. The partnership with GWR supports this collaborative approach, as both organizations work together across the region to enable growth in rail passengers.

Jonathan Pollard, chief commercial officer at London Gatwick, said, “The Transport Forum was a fantastic opportunity to bring together key stakeholders from across the transport sector. The Great Western Railway service to Reading is already a vital service for London Gatwick’s passengers and colleagues, not to mention the local communities along the North Downs Line.

“This partnership provides the framework for an even more ambitious and collaborative approach to developing air to rail services at London Gatwick and we are delighted to continue this journey with the GWR team. As we look to grow through our Northern Runway Project it is imperative we continue improving our transport options for passengers and local communities.”

Tom Pierpoint, commercial development director at Great Western Railway, added, “Great Western Railway recognizes that the rail industry plays a key role in driving economic growth, supporting communities, and enabling our customers to travel for a multitude of purposes, whether that be to get to work, to get to school or college, to see family and friends, for holidays, or other leisure activities.

“GWR wants to promote the North Downs Line with London Gatwick and other partners to realise its full potential both in the short, medium and long term. Creating this partnership provides further energy to keep delivering for our communities in a new and innovative way that paves the way for great local and regional outcomes.”

In related news, London Gatwick Airport recently opened applications for its 2025 graduate program, which offers at least nine graduate roles starting in September 2025. Click here to read the full story.