London Gatwick launches accessibility guides for passengers

London Gatwick has partnered with AccessAble to launch a series of bespoke Detailed Access Guides to help passengers navigate more easily, safely and confidently through the airport.

London Gatwick Access Guides

The free guides cover 30 different areas of London Gatwick – including departures and arrivals, parking lots and the train station – and provide passengers with information such as flooring types, signage, light and noise levels, step-free access, walking distances, seating and accessible toilets, alongside a host of other details.

Including facts, figures, and photographs, the guides have been checked on-site by trained surveyors from accessibility information company AccessAble. London Gatwick’s Accessibility Guide can be viewed here , and features digital accessibility tools as well as an easy-read option.

AccessAble partnership with Gatwick

Anna-Ruth Cockerham, accessibility manager at London Gatwick, said, “September and October are typically our busiest months for welcoming passengers who require some extra assistance, so we are delighted to launch our new Detailed Access Guides to help make those journeys through the airport easier.

“We know everyone’s accessibility needs are different, which is why having detailed, accurate information is so important. These guides will help London Gatwick achieve its vision to be the airport for everyone, whatever your journey.”

Dr Gregory Burke, founder and executive chair at AccessAble, added, “We are delighted to work in partnership with London Gatwick to launch Detailed Access Guides at the airport. This crucial information will enhance the experience of the hundreds of thousands of passengers requiring assistance who travel through Gatwick each year.

“The AccessAble website offers the opportunity to create real change in the way that disabled people travel, and we hope this exciting program with London Gatwick, one of the most important transport hubs in the UK, represents a significant moment on this journey.”

