Javier Echave appointed chief operating officer at Heathrow

After 15 years at Heathrow, chief operating officer (COO) Emma Gilthorpe has decided to leave and will be taking on the role as the CEO of the Royal Mail from May 1, 2024. Javier Echave, currently chief financial officer (CFO), will take over from Gilthorpe as COO from April 26.

In a series of exec-level roles leading Heathrow’s regulation, strategy, expansion and operation teams, Gilthorpe “consistently delivered positive outcomes in challenging circumstances”, Heathrow Airport said in a statement.

Javier Echave

Echave joined Heathrow 16 years ago and was appointed CFO and a board member in 2016. He “helped shape the company’s business plan and secured the robustness of Heathrow’s financial position while transforming our corporate processes and building a winning finance team with a strong performance culture and record levels of engagement,” the airport said. Echave also played a “leading role in embedding sustainability in the finance sector and has been a strong advocate for safety and well-being”.

Sally Ding

Sally Ding, currently the airport’s director of treasury and corporate finance, will be acting CFO whil a permanent recruitment process gets underway. Ding joined Heathrow in 2006 and has delivered pioneering funding deals, including the successful launch of the airport’s sustainability-linked bond in 2024.

Thomas Woldbye, CEO of Heathrow, said, “We’re opening up Heathrow’s next chapter as we strive to be an extraordinary airport, fit for the future. That brings along exciting opportunities and inevitable change. Over the last 15 years, few have played a more instrumental role in shaping Heathrow’s success and building our great culture than Emma Gilthorpe.

“She will be missed by all of us at Heathrow, and I’m personally very sad to see her leave. The Royal Mail are lucky to have secured such an outstanding leader to take them forward. Emma leaves behind an operation that is performing well, and Javier’s effective leadership style and deep understanding of our business will help the Operations team continue to make every journey better.

“In the meantime, Sally’s capable hands will look after our finances. We wish Emma all the best in her new role outside Heathrow, and to Javier and Sally in their new roles within our extraordinary airport.”

To find out more about Emma Gilthorpe’s appointment as chief executive officer (CEO) of Royal Mail Group, click here.